Go
Toast

Wicked Weed

Order online, pickup, and enjoy!

147 Coxe Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

24 Pack Freak of Nature Double IPA (Bottles)$19.99
An outlying, West Coast style double India Pale Ale brewed with an abnormally large quantity of hops. New in cans!
Silencio$7.00
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Black Sour Ale with Coffee and Vanilla
Sandiaca$7.00
Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Ale Fermented with Watermelon and Basil
Kiwi Morte$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
Three Pack Sour Special$21.00
24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
White Angel$10.00
Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented with Muscadine Grapes
Oaxacan$7.00
Tequila Barrel-Aged Smoked Sour Ale with Grapefruit and Lime Zest
Angel of Darkness$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
Bramble Barrel$7.00
Bramble Barrel is an American Barrel-Aged Sour Ale inspired by the Gin Bramble cocktail. This elegant sour is brewed with a pound and a half per gallon of fresh blackberries, then aged in gin barrels for botanical complexity. Finished with lemon zest, this delight is best served un-shaken and un-stirred.
See full menu

Location

147 Coxe Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Dream Curry House

No reviews yet

Blue Dream Curry House is an international journey of flavor using local ingredients focused on Asian comfort food, craft cocktails and an amazing beer selection.

Jack of the Wood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laughing Seed Cafe

No reviews yet

International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options!
Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only!
All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston