Wicked Wing Pub
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120
Fort Worth TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy! We are a local mexican restaurant bringing new flare to the area.
Coco Shrimp Watauga
Come in and enjoy!
Mighty Chick
MIGHTY CHICK
Hot Chicken & Beer
Governors Lounge
The Governors Lounge is Tarrant County’s premier Social Club for safe and legal Poker. Our goal is to give our members an upscale and relaxing atmosphere for Social Poker.