Wicked Wings

211 Main Street #2

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$19.00
Shredded sirloin, seasoned and grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted American cheese, and garlic mayonnaise. Served on a toasted sub roll with hand cut French Fries.
Straight Cut French Fries$5.00
A quart of hand cut chef potatoes, blanched then fried fresh!
Fried Macaroni and Cheese Bites$11.00
Made with Gouda cheese, nice crispy outer shell, melty heaven in the middle.
6 Boneless Wings$9.99
6 Hand breaded fresh chicken with your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. * Only One Choice of wing sauce, if multiples are choosen they will all be mixed together*
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Fresh hand breaded and hand battered fresh pickle chips. Served with Ranch.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Delicious 1/2 pound of pre beer battered onion rings.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fresh hand battered chicken breast, topped with Buffalo sauce, your choice of ranch or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion in a warm wrap.
12 Boneless Wings$17.99
12 Boneless Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12 Bone In Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
*** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***
12 Wings-Bone In$19.99
12 Bone In Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
*** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***
6 Wings Bone In$10.99
6 Fresh Fried Bone in Wings with your choice of sauce. Served with veggies and a choice of ranch or blue cheese. * Only One Wing Sauce Option*
Location

Winooski VT

Sunday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
