Wicked Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
141 S Gay St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
141 S Gay St
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stock & Barrel
A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.
Southern Grit
Simple southern comfort food.
Babalu - Knoxville
A parking spot is reserved in the front of the building for togo pickup orders.
Come in and enjoy!
Maple Hall
Come in and enjoy!