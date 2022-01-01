Wicked Tequila Room
Voted Loveland's Best Bar!
123 E 4th St
Popular Items
Location
123 E 4th St
Loveland CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cactus Grille
Food must be ordered with online alcohol sales
The Ball Joint
Gourmet Meatballs...and That's Not all!
Smoked. Wings
The flavor is in the rub!
Door 222 Food & Drink
Door 222 is a scratch kitchen cooking contemporary American food.