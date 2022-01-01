Go
Toast

Wicked Tequila Room

Voted Loveland's Best Bar!

123 E 4th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sugar Buzz Basket$15.00
Pint of margarita, Candy Club item, and Wicked sunglasses
Pouch of the Week$10.00
Santa Sack! Strawberry and Sour Apple.
No pre-orders
Pint Wicked$15.00
To Go Frozen$10.00
See full menu

Location

123 E 4th St

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cactus Grille

No reviews yet

Food must be ordered with online alcohol sales

The Ball Joint

No reviews yet

Gourmet Meatballs...and That's Not all!

Smoked. Wings

No reviews yet

The flavor is in the rub!

Door 222 Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Door 222 is a scratch kitchen cooking contemporary American food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston