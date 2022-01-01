Go
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

We are a family operated restaurant that offers fresh seafood from locals!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4201 Indian River Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Platter$31.00
A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
Baked Devils$4.50
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then broiled to get a nice crispy texture on top!
1 Fried Devil$5.00
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
1 Pair of Regular Fried Crab$4.00
2 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
Crab Dip$15.00
She Crab Cup$6.50
Shrimp Dinner$19.00
10 Large shrimp butterflied and lightly dusted with our signature breading before being fried to a golden perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
4 for 3$12.00
8 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
Crab Balls$15.00
Flounder Dinner$24.00
Atlantic flounder cooked the way you like and served with your choice of two sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4201 Indian River Rd

Chesapeake VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
