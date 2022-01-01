Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
We are a family operated restaurant that offers fresh seafood from locals!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
4201 Indian River Rd • $$
4201 Indian River Rd
Chesapeake VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
