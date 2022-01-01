Wickliffe American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Wickliffe

Local Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Local Tavern

29007 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salad$11.99
Vegetable Power Blend + Spinach + Local Greens + Crunchy Carrot & Radish + Crispy Sprouts + Sunflower Seeds + Cranberries + Parmesan Cheese + Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
House Salad$9.99
Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots & Radish+ Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing
Shroom FF SM.$9.99
Small Order Hand Cut FF + Roasted Wild Shroom Blend + Shroom Cream + Balsamic Aioli + Fresh Mozzarella + Parmesan + Ranch
More about Local Tavern
The Gateway Diner image

HAMBURGERS

The Gateway Diner

29325 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Served with marinara sauce
Western Burger$9.00
Ground beef patty topped
with bacon, BBQ sauce
& cheddar cheese on
a brioche bun.
Home fries ala$2.00
More about The Gateway Diner
Kates Bar and Grille image

 

Kates Bar and Grille

30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4, Willowick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kates Bar and Grille
