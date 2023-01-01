Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Wickliffe
/
Wickliffe
/
Cake
Wickliffe restaurants that serve cake
Ela's Caribbean Grill
1237 E 305th St, Wickliffe
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$4.00
More about Ela's Caribbean Grill
HAMBURGERS
The Gateway Diner
29325 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe
Avg 4.7
(123 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$7.00
Served with sweet Thai
chili sauce.
Crab Cake Benedict
$9.25
More about The Gateway Diner
More near Wickliffe to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4
(29 restaurants)
Willoughby
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Mentor
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Painesville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Chardon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(932 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(991 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston