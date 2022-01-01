Go
Wide Open Saloon

Crazy Good Live Music!
Epic Rooftop Lounge!
Killer Food and Drinks!

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5607 US 85 • $$

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Saloon Burger$12.00
red onion, dill pickle, saloon sauce
Bangin' Burrito$17.00
smoked pork carnitas, diced tomatoes, elote, cilantro lime rice, jack & cheddar cheese, hatch green chili cheese sauce, pickled jalapeno
Mac N' Cheese Regular$8.00
five cheese mac with cavatappi noodles
Crispy Chicken Club$14.00
fried chicken, applewood smooked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, saloon sauce, crunch roll
Quesadilla$6.00
Street Tacos$10.00
taco slaw, pickled onion, cilantro crema
Smoked Ribeye Dip$18.00
smoked ribeye, provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, crunch roll, au jus
Crispy Brussel Sprout$9.00
maple cider vinagrette, sunflower seed, applewood smoked bacon
Italian Melt Sandwich$16.00
smoked pit ham, pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, italian dressing, mayo, crunch roll
Hickory Smoked Wings$13.00
1 lb jumbo wing, rebel rub, SUB buffalo, hot buffalo, hickory bbq, north carolina bbq
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5607 US 85

Sedalia CO

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
