Wife Saver

Family owned and operated, award winning, down home cooking, since 1965.

Popular Items

Fried Okra
Green Beans
Chicken Strips$1.25
Chicken Strip Dinner$9.00
4, 6 or 8 Chicken Strips served with Honey Mustard, 2 sides & bread
8 Piece Chicken Family Meal$22.75
BBQ, Fried or Roasted Chicken Served with your choice of 2 Large Sides and Bread
Famous WifeSaver Sweet Tea
2pc Chicken Dinner$7.50
2 Pieces of Chicken, Fried, Roasted or BBQ. Served with your choice of Two Sides and Bread.
Banana Pudding - HOUSE
Macaroni & Cheese
Location

414 East Martintown Rd.

North Augusta SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
