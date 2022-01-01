Wiggin Street Coffee
Wiggin Street Coffee opened in August of 2012 and its interior is designed to highlight the coffee-orientation of our business. The La Marzocco Linea espresso machine is located in close proximity to the front counter to enhance barista interaction with customers. While the menu emphasizes espresso-based drinks, coffee and tea…it is also important to offer high-quality bakery items as well as a limited selection of made-to-order items created by our own kitchens and other local vendors.
Affectionately dubbed “Wiggle Ground” by the KC students, the coffeehouse has enjoyed continued success as a supporter of “coffee and community”. Wiggin Street Coffee hopes to continue a long tradition of offering community members and students a place to gather and discuss the issues of the day in the tradition of European Coffeehouses while enjoying outstanding specialty coffee sourced from small farms and cooperatives with a tradition of excellence!
101 East Wiggin Street • $
Location
101 East Wiggin Street
Gambier OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mazza's
Mazza's Restaurant was established in Mount Vernon, Ohio in 1939. Our menu offers a fresh homemade spin on old classics and original family recipes with a new twist on Italian/American themed comfort food.
Mazza's revives an inviting, friendly atmosphere featuring a new bar/lounge, dining room and banquet room.
With a legacy deeply rooted in service, hospitality, and giving back, we are committed to delivering the best experience to every guest, every day.
Come join us!
