Go
Toast

Wight Tea Company

Adventurous tea blends, crafted in Baltimore

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pistachio Matcha Latte$6.50
Iced Tea$4.50
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
Little Bit Alexis$6.50
Blueberry Limeade with sparkling water
The Shenandoah$6.50
Cinnamon Walnut Yaupon, Lapsang Souchong, Maple Syrup, and Steamed Oat Mylk (GF) CONTAINS NUTS!
Tea Latte$6.00
Rooibos Matcha Latte$6.00
South African Rooibos ground into a fine powder (similar to your classic Matcha). Served with oat mylk (GF).
Iced Latte$6.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas. Served with oat mylk (GF) over ice.
Matcha Lemonade$5.00
We shake our matcha, lemon, and simple syrup with ice. SO good.
#Wellness$6.00
Green tea, spearmint, lemon, turmeric, ginger, and honey. Your choice hot or iced.
See full menu

Location

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chuck's Trading Post

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Artifact Coffee

No reviews yet

Fresh & local food, every day for breakfast & lunch. Direct Trade coffee & tea.

Woodberry Kitchen

No reviews yet

Woodberry Kitchen relies on longstanding relationships with our growers and watermen of the Chesapeake region to provide the ingredients that nourish and delight our guests. At our table, you join us in supporting responsible agriculture that respects the abundance and tradition of the region while helping to ensure the future.

Birroteca - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, Wine & Artisan Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston