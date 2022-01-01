Wilber's Restaurant
Whole Hog cooked over hardwood coals, then hand-chopped and seasoned to perfection!
4172 U.S. 70
Location
Goldsboro NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
