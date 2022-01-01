Go
Wild Annies

Food with Attitude!

300 Lowry drive

Popular Items

Clucker Classic Salad$13.00
Fried Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Grated Cheddar
Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Grape Tomato & Sweet Honey Mustard
Dressing.
Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Grated Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Sweet Red Peppers, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Drizzled with our Homemade Chipotle Lime Sauce. Toasted between a flour tortilla.
Clucker Classic Wrap$13.00
Fried Chicken Strips, Lettuce Mix, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Grape Tomatoes, Honey Mustard Dressing
House Brewed Sweet Tea$1.99
Southwest Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Sweet
Red Pepper, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, House Ranch
Dressing.
Kickin Chicken Wrap$11.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed in a Hot
Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Choice of Ranch or
Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Southwest Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Sweet
Red Pepper, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, House Ranch
Dressing.
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Waffle Fries$10.00
Crispy Waffle Fries, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Diced Red Onion, Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Crabby Fries$15.00
Our crispy waffle fries, real crab meat, melted cheddar, topped with
Old Bay aioli and green onions. Plenty to share with a friend!
Royal Annie$13.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, and Homemade Burger Sauce. Consider adding bacon if you're feelin' frisky!
Location

300 Lowry drive

Mc Connellsburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
