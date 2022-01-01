Wild Annies
Food with Attitude!
300 Lowry drive
Popular Items
Location
300 Lowry drive
Mc Connellsburg PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foot of the Mountain
Family style restaurant serving quality food since 1971. Breakfast served Thursday- Sunday 7am-11am, lunch and dinner until 9pm (Sunday 8pm). Diverse menu of salads, sandwiches, steaks, seafood and chicken is sure to please everyone in your party.
GORDON'S CRUISE IN
Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats
Lizzy's Food Truck
Our classic burgers and fresh cut fries that you've come to love from our restaurant now on our truck
Lizzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!