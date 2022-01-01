Go
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Popular Items

Seta Y Jamon$18.00
Olive Oil, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Parmesan Cheese.
Hot Cakes$8.00
YES SOURDOUGH PANCAKES!!! We make with our discarded mother culture Three 4 inch pancakes, Topped with Fresh mixed fruit kissed with powdered sugar. Served with Real Maple syrup and butter.
B.Y.O.B.$2.25
Go crazy and Build Your Own Bagel.
Cali$10.00
Inspired from a lunch down at Pier 39 this sando is loaded with Smoked Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Spinach and Tomatoes with our House made Black Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese.
Gruene Veggie$9.50
This Sando has your daily dose of veggies. We start with Black Garlic Cream Cheese and Avocado. Then we layer Tomatoes, Baby Greens, Cucumbers. and add capers for some saltiness. We can make it Vegan by substituting our black garlic tofu.
BYOP$5.00
Build Your Own Pizza
The Classic$9.50
You want a Classic Breakfast Sando? We got you with Two Eggs and your choice of Protein and Cheese served on fresh baked bread or bagel.
Pepperoni$19.00
Marinara, White Cheese Blend, Pepperoni.
Lox$11.00
From trips to Chicago as a kid, Grandpa Berts favorite breakfast was a bagel and Lox. To Honor him we have made this sando with Nova Lox, Capers, sliced Red Onion, Tomatoes and our House Lemon Dill Cream Cheese.
Bagel with Cream Cheese$2.25
Your Choice of a Toasted Bagel with a Cream Cheese or Spread.
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

