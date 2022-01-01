Go
Toast

Wild Bill's Beach Dogs

Wild’s Bill’s Beach Dogs is a unique and cool Airstream trailer on Airstream Row in Seaside, Florida. Wild Bills faces 30A and serves up gourmet-American Wagyu all beef hotdogs on a toasted New England style bun.

HOT DOGS

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A • $

Avg 3 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Queso$14.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, chili, queso, and chopped white onions, on a New England style bun
Chi Town$13.00
American Wagyu beef frank toped with Chicago relish, sport peppers, celery salt, pickle, poppyseed, tomato, and white onions, served on a toasted New England style bun.
Mahalo Andy$14.00
Andouille sausage with applewood bacon, pineapple chunks, and sweet BBQ sauce, on a toasted Kings Hawaiian hot dog bun
Chips$3.00
Assorted flavors of Miss Vickis and Zapps kettle chips. Choose when picking up your order!
Kids Dog Only$7.00
All-beef frank dog served on Kings Hawaiian sweet hot dog bun
Americana$13.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, relish, and chopped white onions, served on a toasted New England Style bun
Pink Lemonade$3.00
American Wagyu$10.00
Gourmet American Wagyu frank dog served on a toasted New England Style bun
Kids Combo$11.00
Delicious all-beef frank served on Kings Hawaiian Sweet hot dog bun, with choice of chips and drink
Pretzel$9.00
Warm giant pretzel. Choose one choice of topping (or plain), and choose one sauce for dipping.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A

Santa Rosa Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Bear Bread Company

No reviews yet

Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Bud & Alley’s Taco Bar is a colorful outdoor spot to grab some South-of-the-Border food and libations. Taco Bar is located in Seaside. Update Feb 2019: Taco Bar is in a temporary location near Bud & Alley’s Pizza Bar while construction is happening at the main Bud & Alley’s building. Not to worry, great food is still being served!

Bud & Alleys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Heavenly

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Gelato, Ice Cream, Baked Goods, Coffee and More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston