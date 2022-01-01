Go
Toast

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

Come in and enjoy!!

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

15020 Glazier Ave • $$

Avg 3 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Philly$11.99
Three Cheese Burger$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Regular Cheese Curd$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce. Original Flavor Only.
16 Traditional Wings$18.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
12 Traditional Wings$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Side Ranch Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Nigthlife
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15020 Glazier Ave

Apple Valley MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Celts Craft House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Apple Valley

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

El Camino Gourmet Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch made from scratch every day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston