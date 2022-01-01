Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
15020 Glazier Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15020 Glazier Ave
Apple Valley MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:15 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
Nearby restaurants
Celts Craft House
Come on in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Apple Valley
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Original Pancake House
Breakfast and lunch made from scratch every day!