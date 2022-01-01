Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Wild Bills
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
300 17th Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 17th Ave NW
Rochester MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0273
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Little Thistle Brewing
As a small, craft brewery, our most important customers are those who live and work around us. Little Thistle Brewing is committed to supporting the local community that supports us. We will continually work to connect to the people working and living in Rochester and the local area.
Canadian Honker Restaurant
Come and enjoy!
Cafe Relish
Fresh Fast Local