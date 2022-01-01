Go
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

Wild Bills

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

300 17th Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)

Popular Items

Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
Three Cheese Burger$10.99
Smothered in American and Swiss Cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
12 Traditional Wings$14.99
Traditional Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub. 
Side Ranch Dressing
BYO Philly$11.99
Served On A Grilled French Hoagie With Pickles And Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries.
Side Cajun Ranch
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Traditional Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub. 
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

300 17th Ave NW

Rochester MN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
