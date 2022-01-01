Go
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

Downtown Castle Rock's original brewpub!
Brothers, Andrew and Dean Wasson, and Andrew’s wife Rachel are the primary owners of Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company. All three are proud Air Force veterans having all served as active duty Air Force Officers. This common heritage led to the decision to name our venture “Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company” as a nod to the infamous Air Force fight song. The ownership team also love the song’s and phrase’s message of adventure and conquering the unknown.

519 N Wilcox St

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$16.00
Revolutionary Impossible Burger patty with avocado mousse, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a brioche bun
The Curd is the Word$11.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Additional sauces $0.50
There's Something On the Wing$16.50
Eight house-smoked chicken wings with your choice of sauce (BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Buffalo, Bamboo, Honey Mustard).
Hansel and Pretzel$8.50
Locally made Bavarian style pretzel. Served with beer cheese and coarse ground mustard.
Johnny Bravocado BLT$12.00
Bacon. lettuce, avocado mousse and tomato on toasted wheat bread with lemon garlic aioli
Brewer's Cheese Burger*$13.00
Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles. Your choice of cheddar, swiss, pepper jack or bleu cheese.
Big Truffle in Little China Burger*$15.00
Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and truffle oil sauteed mushrooms.
Wild Blue Burger*$14.50
Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with caramelized onions, bbq sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. On a brioche bun.
Andy Melt*$14.50
Classic patty melt with swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing. Served on Rye bread.
Slaw and Order Nachos$14.00
House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce
Location

519 N Wilcox St

Castle Rock CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

