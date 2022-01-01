Go
Wild Cherries Coffee House

Pickup Hours 7am to 3pm at our new TAKE AWAY window!
Come and enjoy our fresh coffee, delicious breakfast sandwiches, and hearty paninis!

11429 Donner Pass Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1176 reviews)

Popular Items

BLTA Sandwich (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, season mayo)$11.50
Turkey Club (turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, season mayo)$11.50
Coffee 10oz$1.00
Coffee 16oz$2.00
Latte 16 oz$4.25
Spicy Chicken Club (chicken, bacon, pepperjack, ranch)$11.50
Lox Open faced Bagel (lox, cream cheese, capers, cucumber, tomato, onion)$9.75
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$2.00
Turkey Pesto Provolone (turkey, pesto, provolone, season mayo,)$11.50
Avocado Bagel (avocado, cream cheese, onion)$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11429 Donner Pass Rd

Truckee CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

