Wild & Co

Cold-Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar featuring superfoods & plant based eats.

716 Haddon Ave

Popular Items

NAMASTE$9.00
banana, blueberry, strawberry, *gf oats, almond butter, local raw honey, *cinnamon, housemade gf + organic oat milk
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
dulce sourdough, smashed avocado, evoo, pickled red onion, flake sea salt, black pepper
SWEET GREEN$9.00
banana, pineapple, mango, kale, *dates, *spirulina, *hemp seeds, housemade gf + organic oat milk
STRENGTH$9.00
banana, strawberry, house-made cashew butter, *pea protein, Tahitian vanilla, *dates, house-made gf + organic oat milk
COCONUT CHAI$9.00
banana, *coconut meat, almond butter, *dates, *pea protein, Tahitian vanilla, *house chai spice, *housemade gf + organic oat milk
MOCHA$4.00
Triangle Roasters coffee, housemade cashew milk, *coconut sugar, *Peruvian raw cacao, Tahitian vanilla, *Himalayan pink salt
DREAMLAND$11.00
granola, banana, coconut, cacao nibs, chia, local honey, almond butter
HUMMUS$8.00
dulce sourdough, house-made hummus, arugula, cherry tomato, evoo, flake sea salt, black pepper
BOHEMIAN$11.00
granola, banana, strawberry, hammonton blueberry, coconut, chia, local honey
BALI$10.50
granola, banana, mango, pineapple, coconut, honey
Location

716 Haddon Ave

Collingswood NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:10 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:10 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:10 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:10 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
