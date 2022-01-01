Go
Toast

Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

3985 Dutchmans Lane • $$

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Side of Crispy Bacon(4pc)$4.49
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3985 Dutchmans Lane

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeff's Donuts

No reviews yet

Fresh, Hand-Made Donuts & Gourmet Coffee
Over 40 Donut Varieties
Open 24 Hours

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0198

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lou Lou Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston