Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
SANDWICHES
13272 Market Square Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13272 Market Square Drive
Fishers IN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai O'Cha
No Refunds On Spice lLevel That Is Made!!! Keep in mind our level of spice is hotter than most restaurants (eg. med is like hot somewhere else). We recommended adding chili on the side so you can make it hotter to taste!
Fishers Test Kitchen
Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have 4 great concepts and service the Sun King Breweries Dinning Room. We currently have Gordito’s Tacos & Tortas, One Trick Pony Diner Style Burgers, Queenie's French Bread Pizza and the FTK Table Private Dining and Culinary Event Space.
One Trick Pony
At One Trick Pony we do one thing really well, and that’s hot, fresh, smashed burgers that are diner style, made to order & pressed on a hot griddle. Its a salute to simpler times when we invited friends old and new, to sit with us and enjoy the finer things in life…like a double cheeseburger.
Sangrita Grill + Cantina
Come in and enjoy!