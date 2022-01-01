Go
Toast

Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Lexington area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

1925 Justice Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.99
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
The Mad Platter$15.49
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Potato Head Casserole$12.99
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$13.49
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Big Stack$9.49
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1925 Justice Drive

Lexington KY

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

No reviews yet

Eat Well Today

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

No reviews yet

Born in Lexington with an emphasis on providing traditional, Wood-Fired Neapolitan pizza -- using the freshest ingredients possible -- to our guests.

Sutton's

No reviews yet

Italian and American cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston