Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

1450 Veterans Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)

Cafe Mocha$6.49
Cafe Latte$4.99
Side Canadian Bacon(4pc)$4.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
Side of Fries$3.99
COFFEE OF DAY$5.99
Side Gravy$2.99
Side of Bacon(4pc)$4.99
Side Skillet Potato$3.99
Side Egg(3)$4.09
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1450 Veterans Pkwy

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
