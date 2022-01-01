Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
SANDWICHES
1450 Veterans Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1450 Veterans Pkwy
Jeffersonville IN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Green District
Come in and enjoy!
Boombozz Pizza
Craft Pizza. Beer. Sports. Boombozz was named "Best Pizza In America" by Food Network. EAT. DRINK. WATCH
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0439
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!