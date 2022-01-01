Go
Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Cincinnati area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3240 Vandercar Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.99
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Big Stack$9.49
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.98
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Side of Grits$2.99
The Mad Platter$15.49
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Potato Head Casserole$12.99
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$13.49
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Classic French Toast$10.49
Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in
brandied egg batter with whipped
butter, maple syrup, powdered
sugar and cinnamon
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3240 Vandercar Way

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
