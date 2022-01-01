Go
Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

301 East 4th St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Potato Head Casserole$12.99
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
The Mad Platter$15.49
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
½ Side of Crispy Bacon(2pc)$2.99
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.98
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Wild Club$13.49
Freshly sliced ham, smoked turkey and
bacon between two slices of grilled
sourdough bread. Topped with cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle
mayonnaise
Angus Burger$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$13.49
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.99
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Location

301 East 4th St.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
