wildflour bakery cafe

Your favorite Vegan Bakery and Juice Bar.
Now offering curbside pickup.

GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake$4.25
(gf) gluten free chocolate cake - peanut butter filling - peanut butter frosting - maple roasted peanuts - ganache
Cinnamon Knot$4.25
(nf)(sf) cinnamon - icing sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
(nf) classic dough - chocolate chips
Chocolate Brownie$4.25
(gf)(nf) brownie - chocolate frosting
Chocolate Chip Scone$3.75
(nf) house scone - chocolate chips
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
Rainforest Smoothie
spinach - kale - banana - mango - coconut milk - orange juice
Cinnabun Cupcake$4.25
(nf) vanilla cake - cinnamon frosting - cinnamon filling
GF Cowboy Cookie$3.25
(gf) oats - brown sugar - pecans - coconut - flax - chocolate chips - apple sauce
GF Double Chocolate Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free chocolate cake - chocolate frosting - sprinkles
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

727 East Ave

Pawtucket RI

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
