Wild Ginger Restaurant

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

SUSHI • TAPAS

101 Market Exchange Ct • $$

Popular Items

Edamame$10.00
tossed with sesame oil, garlic, hot bean paste
Spicy Tuna Maki$10.00
spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, masago
Yo-Yo$12.00
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus. topped with chives, spicy cream, and chili sauce
Mongolian Beef$18.00
Onions, green onions, mushrooms, beansprouts, bell pepper
Dynamite Shrimp$14.00
tempura shrimp, chipotle lime garlic cream sauce, candied walnut
Wild Ginger Fried Rice$18.00
(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) bell pepper, onion, green onion, beansprout, egg
California Roll$14.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Fantasy$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado.
Pink Lady$11.00
ahi, avocado, mango, crunch
Tokyo Gyoza$10.00
pan seared pork and vegetable gyoza, asian dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Market Exchange Ct

Franklin TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Honeysuckle

No reviews yet

The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.

Zander's Pizza

No reviews yet

Tennessee's best wood fired pizza brought to you!

Corner Pub Cool Springs

No reviews yet

We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.

Chrysalis Modern Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

