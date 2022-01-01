Wild Ginger Restaurant

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.



SUSHI • TAPAS

101 Market Exchange Ct • $$