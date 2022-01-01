Go
Wild Ginger

Located in Midlothian, Virginia.
Pan Asian Cuisine featuring a full sushi menu, boutique wine list and amazing craft cocktails and beers. Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

3734 Winterfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Anna Roll$20.00
Shrimp Tempura inside, then topped with spicy tuna and a rainbow
of filet mignon and avocado. Finished with eel sauce, spicy mayo ,
scallion and sesame
Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
California Roll$6.50
Hawker Chicken$21.00
Tender breast meat crispy wok fried with garlic & scallions in Ken’s legendary red wine-hoisin sauce
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with red pepper, onion, cashews, mushroom,
cilantro, bean sprouts, sambal, and egg in house made pad Thai sauce
Two 88$19.00
Shrimp tempura roll topped with avocado and spicy blue crab, eel
sauce,black sesame and wasabi aioli
Salmon$6.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3734 Winterfield Rd

Midlothian VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

No reviews yet

Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.
An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.
Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

