Wild Ginger
Located in Midlothian, Virginia.
Pan Asian Cuisine featuring a full sushi menu, boutique wine list and amazing craft cocktails and beers. Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
3734 Winterfield Rd • $$
3734 Winterfield Rd
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
