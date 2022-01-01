Wild Goose Cafe
Your favorites now on the go!
1707 Shaler Drive • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1707 Shaler Drive
Waupun WI
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Karen's Hip Hop Diner
50's Style Diner currently serving our guests via Take Out, Call ahead, and Dine In.
Nunatak Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Cardinal Lanes
Pub inspired eatery serving the areas best Fish Fry! Our Pizza, Wings, Fish, and Appetizers keep our customers coming back for more. We have daily specials, unique monthly specials, and a wide selection of trendy spirits to pair perfectly with your food.
Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!