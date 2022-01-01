Wild Love Bakehouse

Hops and Hollers

No reviews yet

We are a neighborhood Restaurant & Beer Garden outside of Downtown Knoxville. We offer a sandwich and sharable menu full of Southern favorites. 3x Great American Beer Bar Winner ('18, '19 & '20). The outside features a huge, dog friendly beer garden with games: Bocce, Ping-Pong, Foosball, Corn Hole, and Giant Jenga. The Shop (behind the beer garden) features the Inward Half Golf Swing Bay with over 100 golf courses that can be rented by the hour! The taproom features over 100 cans & 32 taps. They include many local favorites, crafts from throughout the state of Tennessee, regional staples, delicious ciders, & domestics. TVs throughout make it a great place to catch the game.

