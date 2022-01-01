Go
Wild Love Bakehouse

Online ordering available from 8am - 10am Wednesday - Sunday. Pick-up inside.
Store hours:
Wednesday - Sunday
8am - 6pm

1625 N. Central St. • $$

Popular Items

Classic Croissant$3.75
Morning Bun$4.50
Classic croissant dough rolled and tossed in sugar and warm spices
Green Onion Feta Scone$3.00
A savory biscuit like scone with feta and green onions
Blueberry Raspberry Hand Tart$4.00
Crispy flaky pie dough filled with fresh blueberries and raspberry preserves
Pain au Chocolat$4.50
Our classic all butter croissant with rich Valhrona Chocolate.
Contains: Chocolate, Dairy, Eggs (Egg Wash), Wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Made with Woodblock Chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant$5.50
Blueberry Apricot Hand Tart$4.00
Flaky pie dough filled with delicious blueberries, and apricot preserves
Cranberry Oat Scone$3.00
Almond Croissant$4.50
Location

1625 N. Central St.

Knoxville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
