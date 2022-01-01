Go
Toast

Wild Marsh Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1710 Montrose Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1710 Montrose Boulevard

Buffalo MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J's Down Under

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bamboo Village - Buffalo

No reviews yet

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

Headlands Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston