Wild Marsh Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1710 Montrose Boulevard
Location
1710 Montrose Boulevard
Buffalo MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
J's Down Under
Come in and enjoy!
Bamboo Village - Buffalo
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
Headlands Cafe & Market
Come in and enjoy!
Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard
Come in and enjoy!