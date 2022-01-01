Go
Wild Onion Tied House

1111 South Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)

Kids Burger$7.00
served with fries
Cheesesteak Sandwich$16.00
grilled peppers and onions, topped with beer cheese. Giardiniera on side. (beer cheese comes on the side for take out)
Beyond Burger (meatless)$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar cheese, mayo
Tied House Bacon Burger$14.00
Angus patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
mushrooms, swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, and tomato
Kids Mac$6.00
Chicken Wings
Fish and Chips$16.00
Two 4oz pieces of beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
Reuben Panini$15.00
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Soft Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Three sticks served with mustard and beer cheese.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1111 South Blvd

Oak Park IL

