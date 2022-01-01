Go
Wild Thing is a plant-based café serving vegetable bowls, snacks, coffee and natural wine. Everything is local, seasonal and organic. We are 100% vegan and gluten free!

Popular Items

'Hazel Brew' Signature Cold Brew$8.00
House nut milk (cashew/hazelnut), Never Coffee cold brew, hazelnut butter, coconut sugar.
12 oz. Bottle.
the Glitter$13.00
Red quinoa, pickled red onion, lemony brussel sprouts, sesame broccoli, urfa sweet potato, cumin carrots
Green tahini miso / hazelnut red pepper 'romesco'
Puffed rice
Fri 3/11 Veganizer 3 course Dinner$45.00
*PLEASE SCHEDULE PICKUP/DELIVERY ORDERS FOR SPECIFIC DATE AND TIME BETWEEN 5-7PM
Appetizer - Wild Mushroom Croquettes
Roasted wild mushrooms, organic quinoa, mirepoix veggies,
Roasted garlic + fresh herb ‘tzatziki’
Main Course - ‘The Veganizer’ Bowl
Koda brown rice, fresh greens
Spring asparagus, snap peas, ginger roasted beets, turmeric pickled veg, miso roasted turnips
Faux ‘Feta’, Harissa Hazelnuts
Green Tahini miso dressing
Wild Spice
Dessert - Coconut ‘Panna Cotta’
Cara cara orange confit, candied almonds, sumac, mint
Choice of Beverage -
Wild Thing Dry White wine, 100% Riesling
Lionheart Kombucha, Jazzberry
Lionheart Kombucha, Ginger Fizz
the Wild One$13.00
Mixed greens, ginger beets, urfa sweet potato, lemony brussel sprouts, sumac cabbage, sesame broccoli
Green tahini miso/coconut garlic 'yogurt'
Wild Spice (furikake/za'atar)
Cocoa-Nut Truffle$4.00
Truffle of cacao, hazelnut, maple, sea salt.
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$13.00
Build Your Own Bowl!
Step 1: Choose Base
Step 2: Pick five toppings
Step 3: Select Sauce
Step 4: Pick crunchy Toppings
Step 5: Add on protein?
the Vernon$13.00
Brown rice, stewed white beans, cumin carrots, smoky paprika cauliflower, turmeric pickled veg, rosemary parsnips
Hazelnut red pepper 'romesco'/ coconut garlic 'yogurt'
Crispy garlic crunch
the Evergreen$8.00
Fresh greens, avocado, spirulina, ginger, lemon, dates.
the Maca Mocha$8.00
Never Coffee, cacao, maca, hazelnut butter, banana, dates.
Location

1483 NE Alberta St.

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
