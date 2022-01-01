*PLEASE SCHEDULE PICKUP/DELIVERY ORDERS FOR SPECIFIC DATE AND TIME BETWEEN 5-7PM

Appetizer - Wild Mushroom Croquettes

Roasted wild mushrooms, organic quinoa, mirepoix veggies,

Roasted garlic + fresh herb ‘tzatziki’

Main Course - ‘The Veganizer’ Bowl

Koda brown rice, fresh greens

Spring asparagus, snap peas, ginger roasted beets, turmeric pickled veg, miso roasted turnips

Faux ‘Feta’, Harissa Hazelnuts

Green Tahini miso dressing

Wild Spice

Dessert - Coconut ‘Panna Cotta’

Cara cara orange confit, candied almonds, sumac, mint

Choice of Beverage -

Wild Thing Dry White wine, 100% Riesling

Lionheart Kombucha, Jazzberry

Lionheart Kombucha, Ginger Fizz

