Wild Things Pizza

Great Family and Locally owned pizza and beer restaurant in Ocean Beach, CA. We are always fresh and nothing is ever frozen. We make all our pizzas in house and have over 12 beers on tap. Also, we are just 1 block from the beach.

Popular Items

18" Max$19.00
Mozzarella, Marinara
6 Garlic Parm Wings$10.00
Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
18" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
18" Build Your Own$17.00
18" King Kong$27.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Suasage, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
18" Maddox$25.00
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Ricotta
18" Frankie$27.00
Mozzarella, White Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Gargonzola, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil
18" Enzo$25.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Marinara
Side of Ranch$0.75
Location

San Diego CA

