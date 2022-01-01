Go
Toast

Wild Thyme Cafe

Casual dining featuring small-batch cooking and baking. We cater to vegetarians, vegans as well as meat-lovers. Out-of-this world desserts. If you limit sweets, this is the place to indulge.

198 S 100 E • $$

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Tofu (V)$16.00
Vegan - Sesame encrusted tofu drizzled with sweet miso glaze atop coconut rice, pickled carrot salad, fresh spinach, sweet pepper pico, broccolini, ginger- soy-lime sauce and crispy won ton strips. (omit won tons for GF)
House Salad (VG)$7.00
Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
Key Lime$8.50
Kanab's original key lime pie with a golden gram cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a slice of lime.
Big Sexy Burger$17.00
Flame grilled 1/3 lb. ground beef, topped with double smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue sauce, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes.
Yellow Curry (V)$16.00
Vegan - House-made fenugreek falafel cakes served over coconut rice with a savory yellow curry sauce, fresh spinach, pickled carrot salad, chef's veg, sweet pepper pico and crispy won ton strips. *(omit won tons for GF)
Wild Thyme Salad (VG GF)$16.00
Gluten Free - Wild Thyme Greens, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, walnuts, creamy blue cheese, carrots, tomatoes and white balsamic vinaigrette
Cowboy Ribs$27.00
Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Tropical Piggy (GF)$19.00
Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, fire grilled pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.
Pistachio Chicken$23.00
Chicken breast encrusted with ground pistachios and southwest spices in a light poblano cream sauce. Accented with a sweet pepper pico. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Baked Penne (VG)$18.00
Vegetarian - Baby tomatoes, spinach, broccolini sautéed with penne pasta, deglazed with white wine and creamy alfredo, then topped with parmesan cheese and baked. Add Chicken $4 or Shrimp (4) $7
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

198 S 100 E

Kanab UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Havana Cabana

No reviews yet

Havana Cabana, bringing Authentic Cuban food and other classic favorites to Kanab. Havana Cabana will take your taste buds on a culinary journey of Cuban Cuisine.

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

Peekaboo Kitchen was created by four friends and long time veterans of Best Friends Animal Society to introduce great vegetarian food to southern Utah.
Artisanal wood fired pizza, Impossible and Beyond Meat burgers, hot sandwiches, entrees, salads, extraordinary homemade desserts, beer, wine, full bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston