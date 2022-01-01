Go
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Wild Tomato

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

65 Reviews

$$

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive

Thompsonville, MI 49683

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Triple Stack Pancakes$14.00
Made to order buttermilk batter, served with local maple syrup and your choice of bacon, link sausage, or turkey sausage. Add blueberries or strawberries $1 each
Farmers Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs, any style, served with hash browns, your choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage & choice of toast.
Milk$3.00
Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, layered with fresh berries and house-made cherry granola.
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Tortilla, scrambled eggs, house chorizo, hash browns, cheddar cheese, rojo adobo sauce, salsa & sour cream.
Kids Eggs$7.00
Kids Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville MI 49683

