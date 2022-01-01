Go
Toast

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering

PICKUP - DELIVERY - CATERING
Eat. Live. Be Wild.
Gluten Free & Vegan Available!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS

4315 Jonestown Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (923 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Cheese Pizza$9.00
GF12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
10 Wings Gluten Free$12.00
16" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Baked Meatballs$7.00
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & parmesan cheese with house made Wild Tomato sauce.
10 Wings$12.00
10" Grandma Pizza$14.00
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make.
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh basked knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese & served with Wild Tomato Sauce for dipping, six per order.
Flame Fired Fries$5.00
Fresh hand cut fries, sizzling hot from the oven & dusted with Parmesan cheese & garlic butter.
16" Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled
with extra-virgin olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4315 Jonestown Rd

Harrisburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Your Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draft beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

Grill 22

No reviews yet

Freshly Prepped Food and Ice Cold Drinks!

Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston