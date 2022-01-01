Go
Wild Wolf Brewing Company

A brewery and farm to fork restaurant nestled in Virginia's beautiful Blue Ridge mountains on the Brew Ridge Trail.

GRILL

2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (1116 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken Tenders$11.00
Accompanied by our ranch, honey mustard or Signature House BBQ dipping sauce. Gluten Free.
Pulled Pork BBQ$12.00
House smoked pulled pork, topped with our Signature BBQ sauce, on a brioche bun. Accompanied by slaw for topping. Kettle chips.
Smokehouse Sampler SALE$20.00
Featuring our signature house smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, riblets, smoked chicken, fries and slaw. Gluten Free
Cheese Burger$12.50
Hand Pattied cheddar cheese burger on a brioche bun. Kettle chips.
Riblet Platter SALE$18.00
16oz Portioned Riblets topped with house made BBQ sauce and served with seasoned fries, accompanied by slaw.
Coleslaw$3.00
Gluten Free.
Fish & Chips SALE$11.00
Hand dipped, 'Blonde Hunny' battered pollock, served over house seasoned fries. Accompanied by house made slaw and Tartar Sauce. GF option.
Turkey Rachel$13.50
House smoked turkey breast and cole slaw, topped with Swiss and our Reuben sauce, on Texas toast. Kettle chips.
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn and sweet peppers, sauteed in a cream sauce, served over stone-ground grits. Gluten Free
6-Pack Blonde Hunny$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy

Nellysford VA

