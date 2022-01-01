Go
Wilda's Grill

HOT DOGS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

1712 Churn Creek Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (2668 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Buddha Bowl$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
Side of Falafels ( Two) w/ Sauce$1.95
Plain Dog$5.95
Pick your own toppings !
Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
Falafel Buddha Bowl$8.95
Falafel Balls, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
French Fries$4.75
Soda$1.95
Grilled Cheese$5.95
Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar Cheese
Tofu Buddha Bowl$8.95
Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
Falafel$8.95
Falafel Balls, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Yogurt Cilantro Dressing Wrapped in Naan Bread
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1712 Churn Creek Rd

Redding CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
