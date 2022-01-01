Go
Toast

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

31 E Broadway St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado and white bean salad/wrap$9.99
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Club Willy$10.99
Fried Pickles$8.50
Pickles fried with Wildcat willy's house batter. Served with Cajun ranch
1/3 lb burger$10.99
Add Chicken To Salad$2.99
Fried Green Tomato$8.50
Caesar Salad$8.99
Catfish Platter$16.99
Boone's Last stand$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

31 E Broadway St

Winchester KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy good food, cold beer, and delicious drinks!

Micki's Irish Bar

No reviews yet

Winchester Kentucky's First and Only Irish Bar.

Abettor Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.

Loma's at The Opera House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston