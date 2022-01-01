Go
Wilde Bar & Restaurant

Literary-themed upscale Irish pub with leather banquettes, extensive beer list & American bar fare. Gluten Friendly Dinner and weekend Brunch.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

3130 N Broadway • $$

Popular Items

Drive Thru Burger$17.50
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
Buddha Bowl$14.50
Long grain brown rice, peanut glaze, baby bok choy, kale, red peppers, edamame, bean sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.25
Bacon aioli, bacon bits, maple vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Wrap$17.50
Swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayonaise. Spinach tortilla
Classic Burger$14.75
Lettuce, tomato, carmelized onion
Baked French Onion$10.00
Gruyere
Chicken Pot Pie$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
Fish & Chips$18.50
Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips, slaw
Location

3130 N Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
