Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

1311 Herr Lane • $$

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Head Casserole$12.99
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Side of Crispy Bacon(4pc)$4.99
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.98
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
The Mad Platter$15.49
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Surfer Girl Omelet$12.49
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$12.49
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.99
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Big Stack$9.49
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1311 Herr Lane

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

