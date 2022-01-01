Wilder
Time to get Wilder!
2009 Sansom St
Location
2009 Sansom St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Revolution Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters is all about serving Indian street food including very famous biryanis on the street of Philadelphia downtown. We are serving Fresh & delicious quick Indian bites really late everyday.
CONCOURSE DANCE BAR
Come in and enjoy!
Greens and Grains - Philly
Come in and enjoy!