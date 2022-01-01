Go
Toast

Wilder

Time to get Wilder!

2009 Sansom St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2009 Sansom St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revolution Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

No reviews yet

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters is all about serving Indian street food including very famous biryanis on the street of Philadelphia downtown. We are serving Fresh & delicious quick Indian bites really late everyday.

CONCOURSE DANCE BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greens and Grains - Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston