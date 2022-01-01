Go
Wildest Restaurant

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great For You

72990 El Paseo #3

Popular Items

Duck Confit Tacos (2)$17.00
Slow Cooked Shredded Duck, Pickle Red Onion, Cotija Cheese, Micro Cilantro GF
All-Natural Braised Short Ribs$38.00
with balsamic pomegranate sauce, Brussel sprouts, roasted citrus carrots, micro greens, Coachella valley dates DF
Sauteed Chilean Seabass$41.00
With Wild Rice, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Zucchini, Tempura Squash Blossom, Coconut Lemon-Grass Sauce GF DF
Pan seared king Salmon$38.00
with black beluga lentils, broccolini, cauliflower, chard-spinach- kale mix, orange segments, smoked citrus sauce
Crispy Cauliflower Florets$16.00
With Cashew Parmesan, Coconut Milk Ranch, Buffalo Sauce V Gf Df
(contain Nuts)
Trumpet Mushroom Calamari$18.00
Lightly Breaded, Crushed Tomato Sauce, Lime Wasabi Aioli, Microgreens, Furikake Seasoning V GF DF
(contain seeds)
Mediterranean Plant-Based Caesar$15.00
Mediterranean Caesar, romaine hearts, radicchio, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, lemon wedge, cucumber, baby heirloom tomato Caesar dressing, GF DF V
Candy Stripe & Gold Beet Salad$16.00
Baby mixed greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, coachella valley dates, balsamic grape vinaigrette
Sauteed Plant-Based Scallops$26.00
king oyster mushroom, pea puree, okinawa sweet potatoes, crispy chick peas, tamarind apple essence, furikake seasoning, micro greens V GF DF
Chile Relleno$24.00
stuffed with Jackfruit carnitas style, plant based cheese, guajillo enchilada sauce, sour cream, black beans, red onion & micro cilantro V DF GF
Location

72990 El Paseo #3

Palm Desert CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Upscale, authentic Italian in the heart of Palm Desert. Vibrant, friendly and totally wonderful. On the corner of El Paseo and San Pablo. Reservations for dining required.

