Go
Wildflower image
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Wildflower

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

809 Reviews

$$

2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway

Phoenix, AZ 85027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway, Phoenix AZ 85027

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

20055 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85027

Pork on a Fork

No reviews yet

🔥Pork On A Fork BBQ🔥
Locally owned PHX BBQ!
🔥Cooked Slow—->Served Fast!🔥
Multiple Valley Locations!
Dine In+Catering+Delivery Available

Pork on a Fork

No reviews yet

If you’re having some serious carnivorous cravings, the menu here is bound to satisfy. You can grab a choice cut of prime rib slow-smoked until it sports a charred exterior that gives way to a tender center dripping with juice. Go for a barbecue burrito, stuffed with your favorite meats plus ooey, gooey mac and cheese. Love pork? You’ll love some thin slices of pork belly slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. Suffice to say, this spread of eats is a surefire way to wow guests, so don’t hesitate to book with Pork On A Fork for your next event. These folks won the heart of Phoenix for a reason, so attendees will leave thanking you for your choice in caterer.

Pork on a Fork

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

orange star4.1 • 809 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston