Wildflower
Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
9824 W. Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
9824 W. Northern Ave, Peoria AZ 85345
Nearby restaurants
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!
Chrissy's Nino's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Kabuki
Come in and enjoy!