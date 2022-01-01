Go
Main pic

Wildflower

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9824 W. Northern Ave

Peoria, AZ 85345

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

9824 W. Northern Ave, Peoria AZ 85345

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

Chrissy's Nino's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston