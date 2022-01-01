Go
Toast

Wildflower

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

3201 State Highway 69 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1808 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3201 State Highway 69

Prescott AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brown Bag Burger - Prescott

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Prescott Public House

No reviews yet

A Downtown Prescott gem since 2016.

Superstition Meadery - Prescott

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston