Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
3201 State Highway 69 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3201 State Highway 69
Prescott AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Brown Bag Burger - Prescott
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Prescott Public House
A Downtown Prescott gem since 2016.
Superstition Meadery - Prescott
Come in and enjoy!