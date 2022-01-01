Go
Wildflower image
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Wildflower

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

75 E. Rivulon Boulevard

Gilbert, AZ 85297

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

75 E. Rivulon Boulevard, Gilbert AZ 85297

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to our 2nd location in Gilbert, AZ on S Higley Rd and Queen Creek Rd.
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

212 Ice Cream Studio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Some Burros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston